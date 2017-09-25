Paid Research Study for 21-30 year olds

Dr. Stephanie Gorka at The University of Illinois at Chicago is conducting a research study involving adults ages 21-30 years. In this study, we are looking at how different patterns of alcohol use relate to brain function and psychophysiology.You may be eligible if you:

Are 21-30 years old. Recently cut down or stopped using alcohol.

Study includes:

A psychiatric interview. One laboratory session to non-invasively measure psychophysiological responding. One functional MRI scan to non-invasively measure brain function.

Interested volunteers should have no metal parts in their body and no major medical or neurological illness. Women should not be pregnant or trying to become pregnant. Volunteers will be compensated for their time. All information you give is confidential.

If you are interested in participating please email behaviorstudy@psych.uic.edu

Subject: Adult Emotion Study

For more information, please contact:

Stephanie Gorka

behaviorstudy@psych.uic.edu