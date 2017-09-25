Paid research study for those who experience depression

Dr. Heide Klumpp (PhD) at The University of Illinois at Chicago is conducting a research study on depression. In this study, we are testing to see what behavior and brain function can tell us about treatment success in depression using cognitive behavioral therapy, a standard psychotherapy treatment for depression disorders.

You may be eligible to participate if you:

Are 18-65 years old. Suffer from depression.

If you are eligible and agree to participate you will undergo:

A psychiatric interview. Three functional MRI scans to non-invasively measure brain function. Three sessions with electroencephalography (EEG) to non-invasively measure brain function. Twelve weeks of standard treatment with talk therapy called Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) OR twelve weeks of Supportive Therapy.

Interested volunteers should have no metal parts in their body and no major medical or neurological illness. Patients who are currently undergoing psychotherapy (talk therapy) or taking certain medications that affect the brain may not qualify for the study. Women should not be pregnant or trying to become pregnant.

The total time that you will be involved in this study is 22 visits. 21 of the 22 visits will occur during a 15-week period. You will also be asked to complete questionnaires at a 6-month follow up visit. You are expected to be in the study for about 35 hours. Volunteers will be compensated for their time. All information you give is confidential.

For more information, please contact:

Phone: (888) 686-5591

Email: emotion@psych.uic.edu

