Paid research study on stressful life events and alcohol use

Dr. Erin Berenz at The University of Illinois at Chicago is conducting a research study involving university students ages 18-25. The purpose of this research is to better understand the relationship between stressful life events and alcohol use in young adults.

You may be eligible if you:

1. Are a university student between the ages of 18-25

2. Have experienced or witnessed violence or unwanted sexual contact

3. Use alcohol regularly

Eligible participants will receive monetary compensation.

For more information on this study, call or email KC Paltell at the Chicago Alcohol and Trauma Lab:

(P): 312-355-5158

(E): kpaltell@uic.edu

