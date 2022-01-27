Paid time off for COVID-19

Last October, the University of Illinois System announced the university would provide supplemental coronavirus-related paid sick leave to eligible employees. With the recent changes in COVID-19 requirements and guidance, this is a reminder that paid time off is still available to eligible employees for certain COVID-19 circumstances.

Temporary Coronavirus Paid Leave may be used for: obtaining the vaccine, including vaccine boosters; recovering from any injury, disability, illness or condition related to the vaccination or booster; complying with an isolation order due to infection with the virus even if asymptomatic; and effective Jan. 9, for complying with a quarantine order due to close contact exposure to a COVID-19 positive individual.

Processing and tracking Temporary Coronavirus Leave is unchanged:

Employees are eligible from the first day of employment if they are unable to work or telework for a qualifying reason.

• Qualifying reasons are: Employee tested positive for COVID-19 and required to isolate in accordance with federal, state or local public health requirements (paid leave up to two weeks/80 hours, based on employee’s regular schedule, paid at regular rate of pay). Employee is identified as a close contact exposure to a COVID-19 positive individual and required to quarantine in accordance with federal, state or local public health requirements (paid leave up to two weeks/80 hours, based on employee’s regular schedule, paid at regular rate of pay). Employee is obtaining the vaccine or vaccine booster (paid leave up to two days/16 hours paid at regular rate of pay). Employee is recovering from any injury, disability, illness or condition related to the vaccination or booster (paid leave up to two days/16 hours paid at regular rate of pay).

• Qualifying reasons are: Health care employees may be eligible for alternative leave in accordance with OSHA requirements.

Earn code for all four qualifying reasons is CO1.

The current period of usage for this leave is from Oct. 1, 2021, through Sept. 30, 2022. Employees who have exhausted this paid leave since Oct. 1, 2021, should contact their college or administrative HR office about eligibility for other paid or unpaid leave options.

Please contact uichrleaves@uillinois.edu with questions.