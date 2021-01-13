Panopto-Zoom integration

Instructors can now save time on sharing course recordings with students through the Zoom-Panopto integration, which allows for Zoom recordings to be uploaded seamlessly into Panopto.

Instructors can opt for an automatic upload of their personal Zoom recordings into their Panopto account, under “My Folder.” Opting in to this feature will not affect Zoom recordings, which will continue to remain available in personal Zoom accounts under “Recordings.”

To opt in, email LTS@uic.edu. To learn more, please visit answers.uillinois.edu/uic/107093



