Parking rates won’t increase for 2020-21 academic year

The Office of the Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services (OVCAS) has announced that annual parking rates for students, faculty and staff will remain the same for the 2020-21 academic year. Rates in variable rate parking facilities will also remain unchanged. Value card daily rates for students, faculty and staff who will occasionally park on campus during Phase 4 were implemented in July and will remain in effect until further notice.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, payroll deduction of parking fees was suspended during the months of April, May and June. Regular parking fees resumed on July 1 and those with parking assignments now have the option of suspending the assignment for one year, transitioning to the value card daily parking program, or canceling their assignment.

Parking rates are established at the start of each academic year. To learn more about the rates for the coming year, visit the Parking Services website.