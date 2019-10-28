Participants needed for Exercise and Blood Pressure Study

Researchers from the University of Illinois at Chicago are performing a clinical research study on the effects of weight training versus aerobic training in African Americans and Caucasians with blood pressure above 120/80 mmHg

Researchers are seeking adults with blood pressure above 120/80 mmHg between the ages of 18 and 55 for participation.

Participants will be randomly chosen to participate in either a supervised aerobic or weight training program for 8 weeks during the study. Total participation in the research study will include 6 months of health screenings and assessments, free personal training, ultrasound vascular evaluations, fitness evaluations, and body fat analyses. Financial compensation provided.

Participants will undergo these procedures at UIC’s Clinical Research Center and Integrative Physiology Lab.

If you are interested in participating in our research study, follow the link below for a short screening or contact us at bpvrstudy2018@gmail.com or 312-996-8774.

Link to survey:

https://is.gd/EXERTLab_ScreeningForm

For more information, please contact:

Melissa Rader



Dr. Shane Phillips