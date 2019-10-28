Participants needed for Exercise and Blood Pressure Study

October 25, 2019

Researchers from the University of Illinois at Chicago are performing a clinical research study on the effects of weight training versus aerobic training in African Americans and Caucasians with blood pressure above 120/80 mmHg

  • Researchers are seeking adults with blood pressure above 120/80 mmHg between the ages of 18 and 55 for participation.
  • Participants will be randomly chosen to participate in either a supervised aerobic or weight training program for 8 weeks during the study. Total participation in the research study will include 6 months of health screenings and assessments, free personal training, ultrasound vascular evaluations, fitness evaluations, and body fat analyses. Financial compensation provided.
  • Participants will undergo these procedures at UIC’s Clinical Research Center and Integrative Physiology Lab.
  • If you are interested in participating in our research study, follow the link below for a short screening or contact us at bpvrstudy2018@gmail.com or 312-996-8774.

Link to survey:

https://is.gd/EXERTLab_ScreeningForm

 

For more information, please contact:
Melissa Rader

Dr. Shane Phillips

