Participants needed for Exercise and Blood Pressure Study
Researchers from the University of Illinois at Chicago are performing a clinical research study on the effects of weight training versus aerobic training in African Americans and Caucasians with blood pressure above 120/80 mmHg
- Researchers are seeking adults with blood pressure above 120/80 mmHg between the ages of 18 and 55 for participation.
- Participants will be randomly chosen to participate in either a supervised aerobic or weight training program for 8 weeks during the study. Total participation in the research study will include 6 months of health screenings and assessments, free personal training, ultrasound vascular evaluations, fitness evaluations, and body fat analyses. Financial compensation provided.
- Participants will undergo these procedures at UIC’s Clinical Research Center and Integrative Physiology Lab.
- If you are interested in participating in our research study, follow the link below for a short screening or contact us at bpvrstudy2018@gmail.com or 312-996-8774.
Link to survey:
https://is.gd/EXERTLab_ScreeningForm
For more information, please contact:
Melissa Rader
Dr. Shane Phillips
