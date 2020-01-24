Participants needed for Exercise and Blood Pressure Study
Participants needed for a study on the effects of weight training and aerobic training in African-Americans and Caucasians with blood pressure above 120/80 mmHg
Eligibility:
-Individuals between the ages of 18-55
-Systolic blood pressure of 120 mmHg or higher
-Participate in less than 90 minutes of exercise per week
Participation in this study includes: fitness evaluation and health screenings Ultrasound imaging and body fat analysis, 8 weeks of free individualized exercise training, and financial compensation
Where: UIC’s Clinical Research Center (CRC) and Integrative Physiology Lab (IPL)
If you are interested or have any questions, contact us at (312) 996-8774 or email us at rader3@uic.edu
For more information, please contact:
Melissa Rader
Dr. Shane Phillips
