Participate in research

Do you use tobacco and cannabis?

The UIC Tobacco Research Group has a study that may be right for you.

The study requires completing questionnaires and monthly online surveys. Additionally, there are four in-person visits at our UIC research office over 12 months. Participants will also complete interviews daily on a handheld computer for seven days on two occasions during the study. Participants will be paid for their time.

This study is being conducted by Robin Mermelstein, PhD, at the Institute for Health Research and Policy at UIC. If you are interested in participating, please complete a short online survey to see if you are eligible.

Call the UIC Tobacco Research Group at 312-996-4528 if you have any questions about the study.

IRB Protocol #2022-0528

For more information, please contact:

Amy Sporer