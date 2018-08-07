Participate in the Hunger Walk to benefit the UIC Pop-Up Pantry

The UIC Pop-Up Pantry is getting ready to kick off another successful school year, and we need your help in making this year just as successful!

Similar to last year, we are asking for your support by participating in the 2018 Greater Chicago Food Depository Hunger Walk on Saturday, September 8. At the 2017 Hunger Walk, the Pop-Up Pantry earned over $1,500 just by people registering and walking on behalf of the Pop-Up Pantry!

For each person that walks on behalf of the UIC Pop-Up Pantry, $12 will be added to our pantry account at the GCFD. This credit will allow us to purchase food items for our pantry to support and fuel student success. 100% of the money earned through participation in this walk will be used to purchase grocery items for the Pop-Up Pantry.

The Hunger Walk will take place Saturday, September 8 at Jackson Park (just south of the Museum of Science and Industry). The walk kicks off at 8:30 a.m. and concludes at 11 a.m.

We hope to gain the support and participation of as many students, faculty, staff, and community members as possible and have them walk on behalf of the UIC Pop-Up Pantry. Please feel free to ask friends, family, or anyone else who would be interested in participating.

When registering, be sure to click “Join a Team,” select “UIC Pop Up Pantry A01542,” and register as “Food Depository Member Agency.” In order for us to receive credit, you must register by August 29 and you must walk.

Thank you very much for your support.

For more information, please contact:

Carol Petersen

carolp@uic.edu