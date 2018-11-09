Pediatric patients celebrate Halloween at UI Health

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Children’s Hospital University of Illinois celebrated Halloween Oct. 31 by hosting a party for pediatric and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) patients and families.

“Whether they’re in the hospital or not, every kid deserves to celebrate Halloween,” said Dana Thornquist, child life specialist at UI Health. “They don’t miss out.”

Hospital staff dressed up and handed out treats to the children and families as they paraded down decorated hallways.

A wide variety of costumes were on display, from Where’s Waldo and Cat in the Hat to witches, superheroes, dinosaurs and more.

The trick-or-treating parade concluded with pumpkin and face painting, a pizza party, crafts and other fun activities.

In the NICU, infants were dressed in Disney-themed costumes, such as Donald Duck, Woody and more.

“So many people in the hospital look forward to this event, to come and see the kids,” said Amy Karpinski, an administrative nurse at UI Health. “I think it is a great morale booster.”