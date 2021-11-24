Pediatric Thanksgiving fest celebrates 20 years

Through song and dance, volunteers from UI Health and the UIC College of Medicine honored the journeys of pedatric hematology and oncology patients and their families during the 20th annual Thanksgiving Festival on Nov. 20.

Dozens of families attended the event, which that featured performances by: Richard Trumbo of Music House School of the Performing Arts, Nexus Chamber Music, rap artist The Boy Illinois, ChiArts High School poets, Snow City Arts, and the Joffrey Community Engegment Exelon Stroebel Dancers. Each family was given a goody bag filled with new toys and treats, provided through donations.

Between performances, messages of thanks written by the children and their families were shared with the audience. One patient summed it all up best: “I’m grateful for good treatments and good care, and for all this to be over.”

The the 20th annual Thanksgiving Festival is dedicated to the memory of Patrick Kiely, husband to Kathleen Kiely and father to Nora, with gratitude for his support for pediatric programs, patients and their families.