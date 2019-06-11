Ph.D. candidate in disability studies takes stage in ‘Divercity’

The cast of “Tellin’ Tales Theatre presents: Divercity.” Brian Heyburn, (back row, far left) is a UIC Ph.D. candidate in disability studies and a graduate assistant at the UIC Disability Cultural Center.

Brian Heyburn, a UIC Ph.D. candidate in disability studies and a graduate assistant at the UIC Disability Cultural Center, joins six other performers in “Tellin’ Tales Theatre presents: Divercity.”

This year’s production features performers with a variety of disabilities who tell their stories, ranging from touching to hilarious, at Prop Thtr, June 21-23. Tellin’ Tales Theatre has worked for more than two decades to shatter barriers and create understanding between those with and without disabilities. The stories were developed and directed in a six-week workshop taught by Tellin’ Tales Theatre’s artistic director Tekki Lomnicki.

“Divercity” performances are set for 8 p.m. Friday, June 21 and Saturday, June 22, and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 23 at Prop Thtr, 3502 N. Elston Ave. The Saturday evening show includes sign language interpretation, audio description and an after-show talk with free reception. Tickets are available online. Group discounts are available for 10 or more; call 312-540-1330.

“Divercity“ is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council.