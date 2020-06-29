Phase 4: Revitalization Campus Announcement

Dear faculty, staff and students,

Governor Pritzker has formally announced that all four state health regions could enter Phase 4: Revitalization of the Restore Illinois plan effective Friday, June 26 – the earliest date possible under the metrics set by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). In this phase, universities can continue to reopen while complying with guidance from IDPH and Illinois Board of Higher Education (IBHE) guidelines. We will continue to monitor the guidance and will update and communicate any changes as needed. You can read more about Phase 4 changes here.

This very significant milestone was reached because Illinois citizens followed state and local mitigation directives that reduced the spread of COVID-19. Whether working on the healthcare front lines, remaining on site to provide essential services that support UIC’s mission, or making the transition to working from home, each one of you played a significant part in bringing us to where we are today, and we appreciate all you have done and continue to do.

As the university continues to work toward the resumption of full campus operations, the health and safety of the entire UIC community remains our top priority. As we have done for the past three months, we will continue to maintain a deliberate and measured approach as we bring our employees and students back to campus.

UIC Phase 4 workplace adjustments will begin on July 6 and will proceed gradually through the month of July. We recognize that all our required work for the university cannot be done remotely and Phase 4 will allow us to resume the work that has been interrupted by the pandemic. During this time, the university will ensure that all campus operations and activities comply with IDPH guidance. Vice Chancellors and Deans will develop plans for the continuing return of employees to campus and their decisions will be communicated to employees through their supervisors.

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services John Coronado has been leading a task force whose mission is to prepare the campus for the resumption of normal operations. The task force has been working with campus units to create building safety plans, establish classroom and office safety and sanitation protocols, and capture space occupancy data to ensure compliance with the state’s Phase 4 directives. Their work has resulted in the following guidance for Phase 4:

Building Preparations and Access

Signage and hand sanitization stations will be established in all buildings.

Buildings will remain secured with card swipe access only and no visitors will be allowed through the month of July.

Employee Return Guidance

All employees who can productively work from home should continue to do so.

Office spaces may not operate at more than a 50% staffing level (office occupancy at the same time).

Employee arrival and departure times should be staggered to avoid congregation at building doors and elevators. There will be signs at elevators noting their capacity limits.

Staggered work schedules can also be utilized to help employees avoid times when public transportation may be more crowded.

Public Health Measures

Employees who work on campus should self-assess their health status before reporting to their workplace and should not report at all if they are not feeling well or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Face coverings are required on all university-owned or operated property. (Exceptions may be made only for individuals with medical conditions or disabilities that prevent them from safely wearing a face covering)

Daily temperature and wellness screening of all university employees reporting to work on campus will be continued.

Employees must adhere to public health social distancing and sanitization requirements, especially when eating or drinking.

Upon arrival, employees should immediately wash their hands or use hand sanitizer.

Gatherings of up to 50 people will be permitted if social distancing protocols are followed, and these limits will continue to be assessed throughout this phase.

As we continue to prepare for the start of the fall semester and we begin to increase campus operations, we would like to thank you again for all you have done during this challenging time in the university’s history. Our UIC community has once again demonstrated its resilience and ability to overcome the most serious of challenges, and we are most grateful for your contributions.

Sincerely,

Michael D. Amiridis

Chancellor

Susan Poser

Provost

Robert Barish

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

For more information, please contact:

chancellor@uic.edu