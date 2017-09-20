PHF17 on November 8-9, 2017 at SCW

To Register for this event: https://events.bizzabo.com/PrecisionHealthForum2017

We are proud to bring to Chicago these nationally recognized experts and other progressive researchers, physicians, bioinformaticians, geneticists, pharmacologists, and public health care professionals, who will share their approaches and accomplishments in promoting precision medicine.

2017 Keynote Speakers:

Dr. Wendy K. Chung, Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Columbia University

Precision medicine holds the promise of targeted treatment of disease and maintenance of health. However, there is still significant foundational research that need to be done to realize this promise. Dr. Wendy Chung will review the current status of the field, provide clinical examples of successful implementation of precision medicine, and outline a research agenda to address gaps in genomic knowledge to enable precision medicine.

Dr. Jack A. Gilbert, Professor, Department of Surgery, University of Chicago

Invisible Influence: The Microbiome and Human Health: The human microbiome is quickly being recognized as a dynamic part of the human ecosystem, and research is starting to demonstrate that using ecology to understand this ecosystem has profound benefits for patient wellness. Dr. Jack Gilbert will discuss disturbances among the immune system-microbial equilibrium, impacting the development and function of our immune systems.

For a full line-up of speakers and conference agenda, visit the 2017 Precision Health Forum website.

