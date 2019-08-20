Phi Beta Kappa Lecture Series 2019-2020

Founded in 1776 at the College of William and Mary, the Phi Beta Kappa Society was established with the purpose of promoting the knowledgeable and collegial discussion of topics in the liberal arts and sciences. Following that tradition, the UIC chapter of Phi Beta Kappa is pleased to announce a series of lectures for the academic year 2019-2020 to which the UIC community is invited. Each of the lectures will be presented by one of our chapter members. Suitable for a general audience, each lecture will highlight some aspect of that member’s scholarly interests.

September 25, 2019

“The Legacy of Columbus’ Travels”

David Diego Rodriguez, Lecturer, Department of Hispanic and Italian Studies

Lecture Hall, Humanities Institute, 3:00-4:30

October 30, 2019

“Listening for What Matters: Avoiding Contextual Errors in Healthcare”

Alan Schwartz, Michael Reese Endowed Professor of Medical Education, Department of Pediatrics, College of Medicine

Lecture Hall, Humanities Institute, 3:00-4:30

February 12, 2020

“The Bilingual Cognitive Advantage: Does it Really Exist?”

Gary Raney, Associate Professor, Department of Psychology

Lecture Hall, Humanities Institute, 3:00-4:30

March 18, 2020

“Out of Africa: Human origin and migration from DNA analysis of current and ancient sources”

Simon Silver, Emeritus Professor, Department of Microbiology and Immunology, College of Medicine

Room 1-470, Daley Library, 3:00-4:30

For more information, please contact:

Robert Bruhl

rbruhl1@uic.edu