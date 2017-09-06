Phi Beta Kappa @ UIC

The UIC Phi Beta Kappa Chapter, Iota of Illinois is looking for anyone who was elected to Phi Beta Kappa as an undergraduate. Each spring Phi Beta Kappa chapters at many colleges and universities identify the best of the best of undergraduate students for induction to the nation’s oldest and most prestigious honor society, Phi Beta Kappa. Were you one of those selected?

Please send an email to me, Scott Shippy (sshippy@uic.edu) to introduce yourself. I am the president of the local UIC chapter and am looking for more Phi Beta Kappans across the campus. I will add you to our mailing list where you receive just a few emails a year about our chapter activities and opportunities.

Thanks, and wishing everyone a productive year!

Scott Shippy

President Iota of Illinois Chapter, Phi Beta Kappa

For more information, please contact:

Scott Shippy

sshippy@uic.edu