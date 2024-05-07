Photo gallery: Spring 2024 Commencement

Thousands of students marked a milestone in their educations May 1-5, as their families, friends and professors saw them walk the stage to accept the degrees they worked toward at UIC. The university awarded more than 6,000 degrees to undergraduate, graduate and professional students at the ceremonies for each of UIC’s 16 colleges.
Click through the gallery to see photos from commencement ceremonies for the College of Pharmacy, Jane Addams College of Social Work, College of Education and College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs.
Spring commencement for the UIC College of Pharmacy on Thursday, May 2, 2024. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
Spring commencement for the UIC Jane Addams College of Social Work on Friday, May 3, 2024. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
Spring commencement for the UIC College of Education on Thursday, May 2, 2024. (Photo: Tim Lemberger/UIC)
Spring commencement for the UIC College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs on Friday, May 3, 2024. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
Spring commencement for the UIC College of Nursing on Thursday, May 2, 2024. (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)
Spring commencement for the UIC College of Dentistry on Thursday, May 2, 2024. (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)
Spring commencement for the UIC College of Medicine on Friday, May 3, 2024. (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)
