Photo gallery: Spring 2024 Commencement

Thousands of students marked a milestone in their educations May 1-5, as their families, friends and professors saw them walk the stage to accept the degrees they worked toward at UIC. The university awarded more than 6,000 degrees to undergraduate, graduate and professional students at the ceremonies for each of UIC’s 16 colleges.

