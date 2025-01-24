Photo gallery: Students volunteer on MLK Jr. Day of Service

Each year on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, UIC students volunteer their time to help local organizations in Chicago, to embody Dr. King’s vision of service and community improvement. This year, students braved the cold weather to participate in two projects organized by Student Leadership and Civic Engagement: cleaning and picking up trash at Stone Temple Baptist Church in North Lawndale and winterizing the East Garfield Park garden of Limes Smiles for Miles, a gardening program for 3- to 5-year-olds diagnosed with autism or Down syndrome. In the garden, students picked up trash, raked and plowed and planted native flowers.

Click through the gallery below to see photos of students in action at this year’s MLK Jr. Day of Service.