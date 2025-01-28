Photos: Faculty share ideas at Jan. 23 SparkTalks

For the first SparkTalks of 2025, almost three dozen UIC faculty and researchers shared what they’re working on, learning, investigating and innovating in a variety of fields, from mental health and social work to stroke recovery and ovarian cancer. Though faculty spoke on a wide range of topics, there was a common thread: community engagement to bring about equity and sustainability in Chicago and beyond.

The SparkTalks series highlights the work of UIC faculty, who present their ideas in three-minute talks. On Jan. 23, attendees heard about efforts to meet the need for health care professionals in rural Illinois, partnerships with utility companies to protect monarch butterfly populations, training programs for elementary school counselors to address students’ mental health and more.

Click through the gallery below to see photos from the event, held on the west side of campus at Student Center West. Then check back later at UIC today for the video playlist of the Jan. 23 SparkTalks.