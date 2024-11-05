Photos: Family Weekend at UIC

Nearly 800 UIC students and family members were on campus for Family Weekend 2024. The annual event, held Oct. 18-20 this year, is a chance for families to see their students experiencing college life and to celebrate their relationships with their students.

Bingo games facilitated by UIC’s orientation leaders were the most popular event of the weekend, but there were plenty of others. There were men’s and women’s soccer games to watch, spooky stories to hear on a “ghost tour” of the Jane Addams Hull-House Museum and music to appreciate at the UIC Wind Ensemble’s fall concert. Families and students could get their photo taken in front of a UIC-themed backdrop, visit the bookstore and recreation center and volunteer together in a clean-up at Maxwell Street Garden. At the Saturday brunch, the WeDesi student organization put on a dance performance and Michael Ginsberg of UIC Student Affairs and Aisha El-Amin of the Office of Student Success and Belonging addressed families and students.

“This year’s Family Weekend was a giant success thanks to our campus partners who helped to support our Flames families as we celebrated their students’ progress at UIC,” said Derrick-Robert Fookes, associate director at UIC’s New Student and Family Programs, which organized the weekend.