Please promote the Campus Climate Survey to your students and staff

Dear faculty and staff,

As part of our ongoing commitment to fostering a supportive and inclusive environment, we are launching a UIC Campus Climate Survey to inform and improve our diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at UIC.

Watch for an email invitation in your inbox from UIC CLIMATE SURVEY, sent by surveys@srsv.com.

All completed surveys are entered into a drawing to win $50 Amazon gift cards.

This survey is being conducted by SoundRocket, an independent survey research organization. To protect the confidentiality of your participation and the responses that you share, all individual responses are stored by the independent research partner and only shared back with the university in aggregated form.

If you have any questions about this survey, would like assistance or need accommodations to complete the survey, please contact SoundRocket via email at support@srsrv.com.

For more information, visit the UIC All Campus Climate Survey website.

We encourage each of you to share this important message with your students, faculty and staff. If helpful, you may find various communication copy points and images in Climate Survey Communication Components.

Sincerely,

Charu Thakral, PhD

Interim Vice Chancellor for Diversity, Equity and Engagement

For more information, please contact: Jessica Joslin, PhD at joslin@uic.edu