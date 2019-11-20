Podcast shares stories, tips for commuter students

A new podcast has been created specifically for the enjoyment of UIC students who commute to campus.

The mission of the Commuter Pulse Podcast team is to “share stories, resources and useful tips when making your daily commute to campus.” New episodes are created every few weeks during the academic year.

“The unique part about the Commuter Pulse Podcast is that it is developed in partnership with current UIC students. Undergraduate students conceive of episode ideas and work with our Commuter Pulse Podcast manager, Elizabeth Salgado, to finalize podcast details and make it a reality,” said Kristina Garcia, associate director for commuter and off-campus life.

“The Commuter Pulse Podcast is a great way to learn the different perspectives of commuter life and showcases a variety of personalities,” Salgado said.

To tune in, search “Commuter Pulse Podcast” on iTunes, or visit https://soundcloud.com/user-14282220

“The Commuter Pulse Podcast is always open to hearing from new student voices, so if there is a topic that interests you, or you’d like to get involved with the podcast please reach out,” Garcia said.

To join the Commuter Pulse Podcast team, email kgarcia4@uic.edu