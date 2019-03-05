Poke Bowl Station opens in Student Center East

The Poke Bowl Station is the newest eatery in Student Center East.

Located inside of the Alley Games & Bowling Center, the Poke Bowl Station offers made-to-order poke bowls or sushi, said Joanna Zak, marketing manager of Dining Services. Poke bowls include raw, marinated fish that can be tossed over rice and topped with vegetables, sauces and more.

“It’s kind of like a Chipotle for a poke bowl,” Zak said.

The eatery is open between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and offers ample seating. The Poke Station currently accepts cash, and will soon accept credit, Flames Fare and Dragon Dollars.

“The fact that it’s made-to-order — it’s always better to be able to customize your food,” Zak said.

For more information, visit dining.uic.edu