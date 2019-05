Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

April 8-May 5

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Criminal defacement: 5

Warrant: 2

Theft: 34

Criminal trespass: 2

DUI: 4

Harassment through electronic means: 2

Criminal damage: 7

Domestic battery: 1

Disorderly conduct: 1

Deceptive practices: 1

Flee/elude peace officer: 2

Aggravated battery: 4

Aggravated assault: 2

Battery: 5

Assault: 2

Robbery: 1

Public indecency: 1

Criminal sexual abuse: 1

Possession of cannabis: 1

Burglary: 1





ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

April 8: A woman was charged with DUI at 10:31 p.m. at 1640 W. Roosevelt Road.

A man was charged with criminal trespass at 5:30 p.m. at 718 W. Rochford St.

April 9: A man was charged with unlawful use of a credit card at 12:39 p.m. at 750 S. Halsted St.

A man was arrested on a warrant at 2:35 a.m. at 1350 S. Halsted St.

April 10: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 4:42 p.m. at 1351 S. Morgan St.

A woman was charged with identity theft at 10:18 a.m. at 1747 W. Roosevelt Road.

April 11: A man was charged with domestic battery at 1:14 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

April 13: A man was charged with possession of cannabis at 6:59 p.m. at 1351 W. Harrison St.

April 14: A man was charged with aggravated battery at 10:22 p.m. at 737 S. Halsted St.

April 17: A woman was charged with aggravated battery at 8:45 p.m. at 1060 W. 14th St.

April 18: A man was charged with aggravated battery at 6:45 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

A man was charged with battery at 10:56 p.m. at 1339 S. Halsted St.

April 19: A woman was arrested on a warrant at 9:33 p.m. at 415 S. Halsted St.

April 24: A woman was charged with aggravated assault at 3:30 p.m. at 1801 W. Taylor St.

April 25: A man was charged with public indecency at 8:54 a.m. at 1332 S. Morgan St.

May 1: A man was charged with reckless conduct at 2:51 p.m. at 1109 W. Harrison St.

May 3: A woman was charged with theft at 1:29 p.m. at 1801 W. Taylor St.

A woman was charged with aggravated battery at 11:06 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

A woman was charged with DUI at 2:49 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

A man was charged with DUI at 7:58 p.m. at 1250 S. Morgan St.

May 4: A man was charged with DUI at 2:53 a.m. at 1250 S. Racine Ave.

May 5: A woman was charged with DUI at 8:48 a.m. at 1221 S. Halsted St.