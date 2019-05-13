Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

May 6-12

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 3

Harassment through electronic communication: 1

Criminal damage: 1

Aggravated battery: 1

Disorderly conduct: 1

DUI: 1

Violation of an order of protection: 1



ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

May 8: A man was charged with theft at 9:21 a.m. at 943 W. Maxwell St.

May 9: A man was charged with disorderly conduct at 10:17 a.m. at 750 S. Halsted St.

A woman was charged with violating an order of protection at 1:40 p.m. at 512 N. McClurg Court.

May 10: A man was charged with DUI at 9:50 p.m. at 950 W. Van Buren St.

A man was charged with harassment through electronic communication at 4:25 p.m. at 845 W. Taylor St.

