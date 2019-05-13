Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
May 6-12
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 3
Harassment through electronic communication: 1
Criminal damage: 1
Aggravated battery: 1
Disorderly conduct: 1
DUI: 1
Violation of an order of protection: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
May 8: A man was charged with theft at 9:21 a.m. at 943 W. Maxwell St.
May 9: A man was charged with disorderly conduct at 10:17 a.m. at 750 S. Halsted St.
A woman was charged with violating an order of protection at 1:40 p.m. at 512 N. McClurg Court.
May 10: A man was charged with DUI at 9:50 p.m. at 950 W. Van Buren St.
A man was charged with harassment through electronic communication at 4:25 p.m. at 845 W. Taylor St.
