Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

May 13-26

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 11

Harassment by telephone: 1

Domestic battery: 3

Possession of cannabis: 1

Violation of an order of protection: 1

Aggravated battery: 1

Criminal defacement: 2

DUI: 1

Disorderly conduct: 1

Aggravated battery: 1

Flee/elude peace officer: 1

Leaving the scene of an accident: 1

Criminal trespass: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

May 15: A man was charged with violation of an order of protection at 12:58 p.m. at 818 S. Wolcott Ave.

A woman was charged with domestic battery at 12:54 p.m. at 818 S. Wolcott Ave.

May 19: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 3:41 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

May 20: A man was charged with theft at 3:26 p.m. at 1339 S. Halsted St.

A man was charged with theft at 5:05 p.m. at 1350 S. Halsted St.

May 21: A woman was charged with domestic battery at 4:08 p.m. at 1801 W. Taylor St.

May 22: A man was charged with criminal damage at 4:40 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

A man was charged with domestic battery at 10:00 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

May 23: A man was charged with aggravated battery at 9:02 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

May 24: A man was charged with DUI at 7:04 p.m. at 1220 S. Union Ave.

May 25: A man was charged with theft at 8:27 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.



