Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
May 13-26
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 11
Harassment by telephone: 1
Domestic battery: 3
Possession of cannabis: 1
Violation of an order of protection: 1
Aggravated battery: 1
Criminal defacement: 2
DUI: 1
Disorderly conduct: 1
Aggravated battery: 1
Flee/elude peace officer: 1
Leaving the scene of an accident: 1
Criminal trespass: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
May 15: A man was charged with violation of an order of protection at 12:58 p.m. at 818 S. Wolcott Ave.
A woman was charged with domestic battery at 12:54 p.m. at 818 S. Wolcott Ave.
May 19: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 3:41 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
May 20: A man was charged with theft at 3:26 p.m. at 1339 S. Halsted St.
A man was charged with theft at 5:05 p.m. at 1350 S. Halsted St.
May 21: A woman was charged with domestic battery at 4:08 p.m. at 1801 W. Taylor St.
May 22: A man was charged with criminal damage at 4:40 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
A man was charged with domestic battery at 10:00 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
May 23: A man was charged with aggravated battery at 9:02 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
May 24: A man was charged with DUI at 7:04 p.m. at 1220 S. Union Ave.
May 25: A man was charged with theft at 8:27 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.