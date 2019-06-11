Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

June 3-9

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 1

Possession of a controlled substance: 1

Aggravated battery: 5

Criminal damage: 1

Theft: 5

Aggravated assault: 1

Domestic battery: 1

Battery: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

June 3: A man was charged with possession of a controlled substance at 4:37 p.m. at 943 W. Harrison St.

June 8: A woman was charged with domestic battery at 8:11 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

A man was charged with aggravated battery at 2:47 a.m. at 811 W. Maxwell St.

June 9: A woman was charged with aggravated assault at 4:15 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

A man was charged with obstructing a peace officer at 2:45 a.m. at 729 W. Rochford St.



