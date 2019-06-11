Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
June 3-9
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 1
Possession of a controlled substance: 1
Aggravated battery: 5
Criminal damage: 1
Theft: 5
Aggravated assault: 1
Domestic battery: 1
Battery: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
June 3: A man was charged with possession of a controlled substance at 4:37 p.m. at 943 W. Harrison St.
June 8: A woman was charged with domestic battery at 8:11 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
A man was charged with aggravated battery at 2:47 a.m. at 811 W. Maxwell St.
June 9: A woman was charged with aggravated assault at 4:15 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
A man was charged with obstructing a peace officer at 2:45 a.m. at 729 W. Rochford St.