Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
July 8-21
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Criminal damage: 1
Aggravated battery: 4
Possession of a controlled substance: 2
Theft: 8
Burglary: 1
Criminal defacement: 2
Disorderly conduct: 1
Criminal trespass: 1
DUI: 2
Battery: 2
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
July 9: A man was charged with burglary at 10:19 p.m. at 950 S. Halsted St.
A man was charged with aggravated battery at 12:57 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
July 11: A man was charged with aggravated assault at 4:05 p.m. at 1250 S. Union Ave.
July 15: A man was charged with disorderly conduct at 11:07 a.m. at 750 S. Halsted St.
July 16: A man was charged with DUI at 9:38 p.m. at 1204 S. Union Ave.
A man was charged with criminal trespass at 9:34 a.m. at 929 W. Harrison St.
July 21: A man was charged with DUI at 3:36 a.m. at 750 S. Halsted St.
Contact
Categories