Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

July 8-21

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Criminal damage: 1

Aggravated battery: 4

Possession of a controlled substance: 2

Theft: 8

Burglary: 1

Criminal defacement: 2

Disorderly conduct: 1

Criminal trespass: 1

DUI: 2

Battery: 2

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

July 9: A man was charged with burglary at 10:19 p.m. at 950 S. Halsted St.

A man was charged with aggravated battery at 12:57 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

July 11: A man was charged with aggravated assault at 4:05 p.m. at 1250 S. Union Ave.

July 15: A man was charged with disorderly conduct at 11:07 a.m. at 750 S. Halsted St.

July 16: A man was charged with DUI at 9:38 p.m. at 1204 S. Union Ave.

A man was charged with criminal trespass at 9:34 a.m. at 929 W. Harrison St.

July 21: A man was charged with DUI at 3:36 a.m. at 750 S. Halsted St.

