Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
July 22-Aug. 4
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Criminal defacement: 4
Aggravated battery: 2
Deceptive practices: 1
Theft: 16
Domestic battery: 1
Disorderly conduct: 1
Assault: 2
Criminal trespass: 1
Burglary: 1
Battery: 1
Aggravated flee/eluding police: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
July 23: A man was charged with domestic battery at 10:42 p.m. at 1329 S. Morgan St.
July 25: A man was charged with retail theft at 12:27 a.m. at 1350 S. Halsted St.
Aug. 1: A man was charged with aggravated fleeing/eluding and DUI at 5:44 p.m. at 1162 W. Polk St.
A man was charged with resisting a peace officer at 5:44 p.m. at 1162 W. Polk St.