Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

July 22-Aug. 4

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Criminal defacement: 4

Aggravated battery: 2

Deceptive practices: 1

Theft: 16

Domestic battery: 1

Disorderly conduct: 1

Assault: 2

Criminal trespass: 1

Burglary: 1

Battery: 1

Aggravated flee/eluding police: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

July 23: A man was charged with domestic battery at 10:42 p.m. at 1329 S. Morgan St.

July 25: A man was charged with retail theft at 12:27 a.m. at 1350 S. Halsted St.

Aug. 1: A man was charged with aggravated fleeing/eluding and DUI at 5:44 p.m. at 1162 W. Polk St.

A man was charged with resisting a peace officer at 5:44 p.m. at 1162 W. Polk St.