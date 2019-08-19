Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Aug. 12-18

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Assault: 1

Violation of order of protection: 1

Criminal damage: 1

Theft: 3

Criminal defacement: 1

Battery: 1

Flee/attempt to elude peace officer: 1

Reckless conduct: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Aug. 12: A man was charged with assault at 9:17 a.m. at 1220 S. Wood Ave.

Aug. 13: A juvenile was charged with criminal trespass to motor vehicle at 3:40 a.m. at 1425 S. Halsted St.

A juvenile was charged with criminal possession of a stolen vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident at 3:40 a.m. at 1425 S. Halsted St.

Aug. 15: A man was charged with reckless conduct at 9:32 a.m. at 802 S. Morgan St.