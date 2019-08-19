Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Aug. 12-18
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Assault: 1
Violation of order of protection: 1
Criminal damage: 1
Theft: 3
Criminal defacement: 1
Battery: 1
Flee/attempt to elude peace officer: 1
Reckless conduct: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Aug. 12: A man was charged with assault at 9:17 a.m. at 1220 S. Wood Ave.
Aug. 13: A juvenile was charged with criminal trespass to motor vehicle at 3:40 a.m. at 1425 S. Halsted St.
A juvenile was charged with criminal possession of a stolen vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident at 3:40 a.m. at 1425 S. Halsted St.
Aug. 15: A man was charged with reckless conduct at 9:32 a.m. at 802 S. Morgan St.