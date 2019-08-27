Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Aug. 19-25

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 8

Violation of an order of protection: 1

Criminal damage: 1

Possession of controlled substance: 2

Assault: 3

Robbery: 1

Battery: 1

Aggravated battery: 1



ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Aug. 20: A man was charged with theft at 9:08 a.m. at 829 S. Damen Ave.

Aug. 21: A man was charged with violation of an order of protection at 7:15 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

Aug. 22: A juvenile was charged with robbery at 9:40 p.m. at 737 S. Halsted St.