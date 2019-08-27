Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Aug. 19-25
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 8
Violation of an order of protection: 1
Criminal damage: 1
Possession of controlled substance: 2
Assault: 3
Robbery: 1
Battery: 1
Aggravated battery: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Aug. 20: A man was charged with theft at 9:08 a.m. at 829 S. Damen Ave.
Aug. 21: A man was charged with violation of an order of protection at 7:15 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
Aug. 22: A juvenile was charged with robbery at 9:40 p.m. at 737 S. Halsted St.
