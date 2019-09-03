Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Aug. 26-Sept. 1
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 5
Violation of an order of protection: 1
Aggravated battery: 1
Criminal damage: 2
Criminal defacement: 1
Battery: 1
Possession of a controlled substance: 2
Disorderly conduct: 2
Deceptive practices: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Aug. 26: A man was charged with violation of an order of protection at 8:46 a.m. at 943 W. Maxwell St.
Aug. 29: A man was charged with criminal damage to property at 1:22 p.m. at 915 S. Paulina St.