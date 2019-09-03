Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Aug. 26-Sept. 1

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 5

Violation of an order of protection: 1

Aggravated battery: 1

Criminal damage: 2

Criminal defacement: 1

Battery: 1

Possession of a controlled substance: 2

Disorderly conduct: 2

Deceptive practices: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Aug. 26: A man was charged with violation of an order of protection at 8:46 a.m. at 943 W. Maxwell St.

Aug. 29: A man was charged with criminal damage to property at 1:22 p.m. at 915 S. Paulina St.