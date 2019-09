UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Sept. 2-8

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 7

DUI: 1

Aggravated battery: 1

Criminal damage: 1

Battery: 1

Violation of an order of protection: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Sept. 4: A woman was charged with violation of an order of protection at 12:26 p.m. at 912 S. Wood St.

Sept. 8: A man was charged with DUI at 9:19 p.m. at 1126 S. Halsted St.