Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Sept. 26-Oct. 6

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 7

Aggravated battery: 1

Assault: 1

Battery: 1

Domestic battery: 1

Deceptive practices: 1

Criminal sexual assault: 1

DUI: 1

Criminal trespass: 1

Harassment through electronic communication: 1

Harassment by telephone: 2

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Sept. 26: A woman was charged with criminal trespass at 10:36 p.m. at 901 W. Harrison St.

Oct. 2: A woman was charged with battery at 4:13 p.m. at 1801 W. Taylor St.

Oct. 4: A man was charged with domestic battery at 9:20 a.m. at 1801 W. Taylor St.

Oct. 5: A man was charged with DUI at 7:03 p.m. at 1100 S. Halsted St.