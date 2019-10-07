Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Sept. 26-Oct. 6
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 7
Aggravated battery: 1
Assault: 1
Battery: 1
Domestic battery: 1
Deceptive practices: 1
Criminal sexual assault: 1
DUI: 1
Criminal trespass: 1
Harassment through electronic communication: 1
Harassment by telephone: 2
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Sept. 26: A woman was charged with criminal trespass at 10:36 p.m. at 901 W. Harrison St.
Oct. 2: A woman was charged with battery at 4:13 p.m. at 1801 W. Taylor St.
Oct. 4: A man was charged with domestic battery at 9:20 a.m. at 1801 W. Taylor St.
Oct. 5: A man was charged with DUI at 7:03 p.m. at 1100 S. Halsted St.