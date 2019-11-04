Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Oct. 28-Nov. 3

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 3

Criminal damage: 1

Aggravated assault: 1

Aggravated battery: 2

Battery: 2

Harassment by telephone: 1

Criminal trespass: 1

Possession of a controlled substance: 2

Disorderly conduct: 1

Criminal defacement: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Oct. 30: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 11:41 a.m. at 1315 S. Halsted St.

Oct. 31: A man was charged with aggravated assault and aggravated battery at 2:11 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

Nov. 3: A man was charged with battery at 4:04 a.m. at 1250 S. Union St.