Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Oct. 28-Nov. 3
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 3
Criminal damage: 1
Aggravated assault: 1
Aggravated battery: 2
Battery: 2
Harassment by telephone: 1
Criminal trespass: 1
Possession of a controlled substance: 2
Disorderly conduct: 1
Criminal defacement: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Oct. 30: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 11:41 a.m. at 1315 S. Halsted St.
Oct. 31: A man was charged with aggravated assault and aggravated battery at 2:11 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
Nov. 3: A man was charged with battery at 4:04 a.m. at 1250 S. Union St.
Contact
Categories