Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Dec. 16-Jan. 5
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 9
DUI: 3
Assault: 1
Battery: 4
Aggravated battery: 3
Deceptive practices: 1
Criminal trespass: 2
Criminal defacement: 5
Criminal damage: 5
Possession of a controlled substance: 2
Flee/elude peace officer: 1
Aggravated assault: 1
Disorderly conduct: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Dec. 20: A woman was charged with DUI at 12:49 a.m. at 751 W. Roosevelt Road.
Dec. 23: A man was charged with aggravated DUI at 2:15 a.m. at 1322 S. Halsted St.
Dec. 24: A woman was charged with aggravated battery at 12:15 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
A man was charged with battery at 3:14 a.m. at 1339 S. Halsted St.
Dec. 25: A woman was charged with battery at 12:07 a.m. at 1325 S. Halsted St.
Dec. 29: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 4:43 p.m. at 750 S. Halsted St.
Dec. 30: A man was charged with aggravated assault and criminal damage at 1:50 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
Jan. 3: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 2:44 p.m. at 1325 S. Halsted St.
Jan. 4: A man was charged with battery at 1:30 a.m. at 733 W. Maxwell St.