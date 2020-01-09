Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Dec. 16-Jan. 5

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 9

DUI: 3

Assault: 1

Battery: 4

Aggravated battery: 3

Deceptive practices: 1

Criminal trespass: 2

Criminal defacement: 5

Criminal damage: 5

Possession of a controlled substance: 2

Flee/elude peace officer: 1

Aggravated assault: 1

Disorderly conduct: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Dec. 20: A woman was charged with DUI at 12:49 a.m. at 751 W. Roosevelt Road.

Dec. 23: A man was charged with aggravated DUI at 2:15 a.m. at 1322 S. Halsted St.

Dec. 24: A woman was charged with aggravated battery at 12:15 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

A man was charged with battery at 3:14 a.m. at 1339 S. Halsted St.

Dec. 25: A woman was charged with battery at 12:07 a.m. at 1325 S. Halsted St.

Dec. 29: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 4:43 p.m. at 750 S. Halsted St.

Dec. 30: A man was charged with aggravated assault and criminal damage at 1:50 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

Jan. 3: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 2:44 p.m. at 1325 S. Halsted St.

Jan. 4: A man was charged with battery at 1:30 a.m. at 733 W. Maxwell St.



