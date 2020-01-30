Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Jan. 20-26
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 4
Criminal trespass: 3
Warrant: 1
Criminal defacement: 2
Aggravated domestic battery: 1
Domestic battery: 1
Aggravated battery: 1
Harassment through electronic means: 1
Battery: 1
Hit and run: 2
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Jan. 20: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 1:13 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
A man was charged with criminal trespass at 6:33 p.m. at 912 S. Wood St.
Jan. 21: A man was charged with domestic battery at 2:30 a.m. at 718 S. Rochford St.
Jan. 23: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 2:24 p.m. at 1200 W. Harrison St.
Jan. 26: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 8:30 p.m. at 400 S. Peoria St.