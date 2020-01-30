Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Jan. 20-26

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 4

Criminal trespass: 3

Warrant: 1

Criminal defacement: 2

Aggravated domestic battery: 1

Domestic battery: 1

Aggravated battery: 1

Harassment through electronic means: 1

Battery: 1

Hit and run: 2

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Jan. 20: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 1:13 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

A man was charged with criminal trespass at 6:33 p.m. at 912 S. Wood St.



Jan. 21: A man was charged with domestic battery at 2:30 a.m. at 718 S. Rochford St.

Jan. 23: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 2:24 p.m. at 1200 W. Harrison St.

Jan. 26: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 8:30 p.m. at 400 S. Peoria St.

