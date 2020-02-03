Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Jan. 27-Feb. 3

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 2

Criminal trespass: 2

Criminal defacement: 1

Criminal damage: 1

Assault: 1

Aggravated battery: 2

Harassment through electronic means: 1

Battery: 1

DUI: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Jan. 29: A man was charged with aggravated assault at 2:20 a.m. at 1250 S. Union Ave.



Jan. 30: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 4:19 p.m. at 400 S. Peoria St.

Feb. 1: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 11:58 p.m. at 1339 S. Halsted St.

Feb. 2: A man was charged with DUI at 1:46 a.m. at 1550 W. Roosevelt Road.

