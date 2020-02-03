Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Jan. 27-Feb. 3
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 2
Criminal trespass: 2
Criminal defacement: 1
Criminal damage: 1
Assault: 1
Aggravated battery: 2
Harassment through electronic means: 1
Battery: 1
DUI: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Jan. 29: A man was charged with aggravated assault at 2:20 a.m. at 1250 S. Union Ave.
Jan. 30: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 4:19 p.m. at 400 S. Peoria St.
Feb. 1: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 11:58 p.m. at 1339 S. Halsted St.
Feb. 2: A man was charged with DUI at 1:46 a.m. at 1550 W. Roosevelt Road.