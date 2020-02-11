Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Feb. 3-9

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE



Harassment through electronic communication: 1

DUI: 2

Theft: 6

Aggravated robbery: 1

Disorderly conduct: 1

Warrant: 1

Criminal sexual abuse: 1

Criminal defacement: 1



ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Feb. 4: A man was charged with battery at 3:15 p.m. at 1007 W. Harrison St.

A man was charged with DUI at 8:45 p.m. at 1025 S. Racine Ave.

Feb. 5: A man was charged with theft at 12:23 p.m. at 600 S. Halsted St.

Feb. 7: A woman was charged with disorderly conduct at 8:53 a.m. at 601 S. Morgan St.

Feb. 8: A man was charged with DUI at 2:13 a.m. at 1250 S. Union Ave.

A man was arrested on a warrant at 3:58 a.m. at 1250 S. Union Ave.