Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Feb. 3-9
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Harassment through electronic communication: 1
DUI: 2
Theft: 6
Aggravated robbery: 1
Disorderly conduct: 1
Warrant: 1
Criminal sexual abuse: 1
Criminal defacement: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Feb. 4: A man was charged with battery at 3:15 p.m. at 1007 W. Harrison St.
A man was charged with DUI at 8:45 p.m. at 1025 S. Racine Ave.
Feb. 5: A man was charged with theft at 12:23 p.m. at 600 S. Halsted St.
Feb. 7: A woman was charged with disorderly conduct at 8:53 a.m. at 601 S. Morgan St.
Feb. 8: A man was charged with DUI at 2:13 a.m. at 1250 S. Union Ave.
A man was arrested on a warrant at 3:58 a.m. at 1250 S. Union Ave.