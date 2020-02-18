Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Feb. 10-16
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Criminal damage: 4
Theft: 8
Hit and run: 1
Aggravated battery: 2
Criminal trespass: 1
Leaving the scene of an accident: 1
DUI: 1
Assault: 1
Warrant: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Feb. 11: A man was charged with DUI at 12:13 a.m. at 809 W. Harrison St.
Feb. 12: A woman was charged with assault at 9:27 a.m. at 818 S. Wolcott Ave.
Feb. 13: A man was arrested on a warrant at 1:52 a.m. at 902 W. Roosevelt Road.