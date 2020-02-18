Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Feb. 10-16

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Criminal damage: 4

Theft: 8

Hit and run: 1

Aggravated battery: 2

Criminal trespass: 1

Leaving the scene of an accident: 1

DUI: 1

Assault: 1

Warrant: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Feb. 11: A man was charged with DUI at 12:13 a.m. at 809 W. Harrison St.

Feb. 12: A woman was charged with assault at 9:27 a.m. at 818 S. Wolcott Ave.

Feb. 13: A man was arrested on a warrant at 1:52 a.m. at 902 W. Roosevelt Road.