Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Feb. 17-23
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Criminal damage: 1
Theft: 7
Criminal defacement: 3
Harassment through electronic communication: 1
Possession of controlled substance: 1
Violation of order of protection: 1
Battery: 1
Aggravated battery: 1
Domestic battery: 1
Disorderly conduct: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Feb. 18: A man was charged with possession of controlled substance at 5:22 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
Feb. 20: A man was charged with domestic battery at 3:18 a.m. at 760 W. Polk St. F