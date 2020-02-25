Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323



Feb. 17-23

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Criminal damage: 1

Theft: 7

Criminal defacement: 3

Harassment through electronic communication: 1

Possession of controlled substance: 1

Violation of order of protection: 1

Battery: 1

Aggravated battery: 1

Domestic battery: 1

Disorderly conduct: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Feb. 18: A man was charged with possession of controlled substance at 5:22 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

Feb. 20: A man was charged with domestic battery at 3:18 a.m. at 760 W. Polk St. F