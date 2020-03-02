Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Feb. 24-March 1
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Criminal trespass: 1
Criminal sexual abuse: 1
Theft: 5
Aggravated battery: 1
DUI: 2
Warrant: 2
Deceptive practices: 1
Battery: 4
Criminal defacement: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Feb. 25: A man was charged with DUI at 5:46 p.m. at 1211 W. Grenshaw St.
A man was charged with criminal trespass at 1:47 a.m. at 811 W. Maxwell St.
Feb. 26: A man was arrested on a warrant at 7:45 p.m. at 701 S. Damen Ave.
Feb. 27: A man was arrested on a warrant at 12 p.m. at 840 S. Wood St.
A man was charged with obstruct identification at 9:09 p.m. at 1026 S. Halsted St.
A man was charged with possession of a controlled substance at 9:09 p.m. at 1026 S. Halsted St.
Feb. 29: A woman was charged with DUI at 2:27 a.m. at 801 W. Roosevelt Road.