Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
March 2-8
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Unauthorized videotaping: 1
Domestic battery: 2
Theft: 4
Violation of order of protection: 1
Criminal trespass: 1
Assault: 1
Disorderly conduct: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
March 2: A man was charged with battery at 5:16 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
March 3: A man was charged with battery at 2:05 p.m. at 718 W. Rochford St.
March 5: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 10:48 p.m. at 640 W. Harrison St.
March 6: A man was charged with battery at 12:31 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St