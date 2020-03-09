Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323



March 2-8

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Unauthorized videotaping: 1

Domestic battery: 2

Theft: 4

Violation of order of protection: 1

Criminal trespass: 1

Assault: 1

Disorderly conduct: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

March 2: A man was charged with battery at 5:16 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

March 3: A man was charged with battery at 2:05 p.m. at 718 W. Rochford St.

March 5: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 10:48 p.m. at 640 W. Harrison St.

March 6: A man was charged with battery at 12:31 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St