Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
June 22-July 12
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 9
Narcotics: 2
Possession of controlled substance: 2
Aggravated battery: 1
Criminal defacement: 4
Aggravated flee/attempt to elude: 1
Leaving scene of accident: 1
Disturbance: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
July 8: A woman was charged with violation of an order of protection at 5:07 p.m. at 912 S. Wood St.
July 10: A man was charged with possession of a controlled substance at 5:02 p.m. at 1021 W. Roosevelt Road.