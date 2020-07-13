Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

June 22-July 12



CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 9

Narcotics: 2

Possession of controlled substance: 2

Aggravated battery: 1

Criminal defacement: 4

Aggravated flee/attempt to elude: 1

Leaving scene of accident: 1

Disturbance: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

July 8: A woman was charged with violation of an order of protection at 5:07 p.m. at 912 S. Wood St.

July 10: A man was charged with possession of a controlled substance at 5:02 p.m. at 1021 W. Roosevelt Road.