Police report

July 13-19



CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Aggravated battery: 2

Theft: 4

Narcotics: 2

Aggravated flee/attempt to elude: 2

Criminal trespass: 1

Criminal damage: 1

Burglary: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

July 14: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 8:05 p.m. at 801 S. Halsted St.

July 18: A man was charged with aggravated battery at 9:25 p.m. at 1315 S. Halsted St.

July 19: A man was arrested on a warrant at 3:42 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.