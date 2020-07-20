Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
July 13-19
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Aggravated battery: 2
Theft: 4
Narcotics: 2
Aggravated flee/attempt to elude: 2
Criminal trespass: 1
Criminal damage: 1
Burglary: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
July 14: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 8:05 p.m. at 801 S. Halsted St.
July 18: A man was charged with aggravated battery at 9:25 p.m. at 1315 S. Halsted St.
July 19: A man was arrested on a warrant at 3:42 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.