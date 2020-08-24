Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Aug. 17-23
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 2
Domestic battery: 1
Deceptive practices: 2
Harassment by telephone: 1
Assault: 1
Disorderly conduct: 2
Criminal damage: 1
Possession of a controlled substance: 1
Aggravated battery: 2
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Aug. 17: A woman was charged with domestic battery at 2:03 a.m. at 1332 S. Morgan St.
Aug. 20: A man was charged with assault at 6:47 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.