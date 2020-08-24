Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Aug. 17-23

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 2

Domestic battery: 1

Deceptive practices: 2

Harassment by telephone: 1

Assault: 1

Disorderly conduct: 2

Criminal damage: 1

Possession of a controlled substance: 1

Aggravated battery: 2

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Aug. 17: A woman was charged with domestic battery at 2:03 a.m. at 1332 S. Morgan St.

Aug. 20: A man was charged with assault at 6:47 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.