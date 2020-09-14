Police report
Aug. 31-Sept. 13
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 6
Criminal defacement: 4
DUI: 2
Possession of drug paraphernalia: 2
Possession of controlled substance: 1
Assault: 1
Burglary: 1
Domestic battery: 1
Leaving the scene of an accident: 1
Resisting an officer: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Aug. 31: A man was charged with criminal defacement at 4:30 p.m. at 1100 S. Wood St.
A man was charged with DUI at 5:50 p.m. at 1235 S. Morgan St.
Sept. 8: A man was charged with DUI at 4:53 p.m. at 1420 W. Roosevelt Road.
Sept. 11: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 6:52 p.m. at 900 W. 14th Place.
