Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Aug. 31-Sept. 13

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 6

Criminal defacement: 4

DUI: 2

Possession of drug paraphernalia: 2

Possession of controlled substance: 1

Assault: 1

Burglary: 1

Domestic battery: 1

Leaving the scene of an accident: 1

Resisting an officer: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Aug. 31: A man was charged with criminal defacement at 4:30 p.m. at 1100 S. Wood St.

A man was charged with DUI at 5:50 p.m. at 1235 S. Morgan St.

Sept. 8: A man was charged with DUI at 4:53 p.m. at 1420 W. Roosevelt Road.

Sept. 11: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 6:52 p.m. at 900 W. 14th Place.