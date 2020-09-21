Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Sept. 14-20

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Aggravated battery: 2

Theft: 4

Criminal defacement: 2

Criminal trespass: 1

DUI: 1

Disorderly conduct: 1

Possession of a controlled substance: 1

Unlawful use of weapon: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Sept. 15: A man was charged with aggravated DUI at 3:02 p.m. at 1702 W. Polk St.

Sept. 19: A man was charged with unlawful use of a weapon at 3:45 a.m. at 1260 S. Union Ave.

A man was charged with indecent exposure at 3:42 p.m. at 828 S. Miller St.