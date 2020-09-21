Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Sept. 14-20
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Aggravated battery: 2
Theft: 4
Criminal defacement: 2
Criminal trespass: 1
DUI: 1
Disorderly conduct: 1
Possession of a controlled substance: 1
Unlawful use of weapon: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Sept. 15: A man was charged with aggravated DUI at 3:02 p.m. at 1702 W. Polk St.
Sept. 19: A man was charged with unlawful use of a weapon at 3:45 a.m. at 1260 S. Union Ave.
A man was charged with indecent exposure at 3:42 p.m. at 828 S. Miller St.