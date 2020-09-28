Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Sept. 21-27

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Disorderly conduct: 2

Theft: 2

Criminal trespass: 1

Aggravated assault: 3

Aggravated battery: 1

Battery: 1

Credit card fraud: 1

Criminal defacement: 2

Harassment by telephone: 2

Disorderly conduct: 1

Criminal sexual abuse: 1

Unlawful use of a weapon: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Sept. 22: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 6:40 a.m. at 728 W. Roosevelt Road.

Sept. 27: A man was charged with unlawful use of a weapon at 3:16 a.m. at 1260 S. Union Ave.