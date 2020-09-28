Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Sept. 21-27
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Disorderly conduct: 2
Theft: 2
Criminal trespass: 1
Aggravated assault: 3
Aggravated battery: 1
Battery: 1
Credit card fraud: 1
Criminal defacement: 2
Harassment by telephone: 2
Disorderly conduct: 1
Criminal sexual abuse: 1
Unlawful use of a weapon: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Sept. 22: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 6:40 a.m. at 728 W. Roosevelt Road.
Sept. 27: A man was charged with unlawful use of a weapon at 3:16 a.m. at 1260 S. Union Ave.